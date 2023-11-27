In pictures: Thousands turn out to watch vintage Santa help switch on Cookstown's festive lights
The switch on event took place on William Street from 6.30pm – 8pm. The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and The Double Whiskeys, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade that entertained the crowd.
There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.
Santa then arrived in style in a Chevy Apache 1959 vintage car to switch on the town’s renowned Christmas lights just before 7.30pm.
A fabulous, fun and festive night was had by all.