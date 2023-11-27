In pictures: Thousands turn out to watch vintage Santa help switch on Cookstown's festive lights

Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On event, on Friday evening, 24 November.

The switch on event took place on William Street from 6.30pm – 8pm. The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and The Double Whiskeys, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade that entertained the crowd.

There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.

Santa then arrived in style in a Chevy Apache 1959 vintage car to switch on the town’s renowned Christmas lights just before 7.30pm.

A fabulous, fun and festive night was had by all.

1 . It's Christmas time! Santa arrived in his vintage 1959 Chevy Apache to switch on Cookstown’s Christmas lights on Friday evening. Photo: MUDC

2 . Switching on the lights! Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy attended the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: MUDC

3 . Christmas fun in Cookstown Some of those who attended the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch on event. Photo: MUDC

4 . Enjoying the festive event All smiles at the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch on event on Friday. Photo: MUDC