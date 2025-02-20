The group competed in the ICE Frost Fest at Antrim Forum on February 15 against cheerleading and dance clubs from all over Northern Ireland.

Head Coach Shania Watton said: “We attended ICE Frost Fest in Antrim forum and competed with clubs from all over NI. This event was a first ever competition for some of our athletes and we couldn’t be happier with our results!

"Our athletes absolutely smashed and we can’t wait to see them compete at their next competition.”

The Nemesis results were as follows:

Mini Hurricane 1st, Youth Raine 1st, Tiny Storm 1st, Junior Heatwave 1st, Senior Cyclones 1st, Open Thunder 1st, Junior Assassins stunt 1st, Junior Mayhem stunt 1st, Youth venom stunt 1st, Ruby senior solo 1st, Farrah and Lola mini duo 1st, Coleraine College 1st.

Mini Blaze 2nd, Youth Snipers stunt 2nd, Explosion Junior Stunt 2nd, Kerry Senior solo 2nd, Imogen junior solo 2nd, Phoebe and Faye youth duo 2nd, Frayah and Evie mini duo 2nd, Grace junior solo 3rd, Fariyah mini solo 3rd, Poppy and Ellia youth solo 3rd, U12 blizzard 5th, Ellia youth solo 8th.

1 . NEWS There was more success for Coleraine's Nemesis Dance and Cheer at the ICE Frost Fest in Antrim Forum. Photo: NEMESIS DANCE AND CHEER

2 . NEWS There was more success for Coleraine's Nemesis Dance and Cheer at the ICE Frost Fest in Antrim Forum. Photo: NEMESIS DANCE AND CHEER

3 . NEWS There was more success for Coleraine's Nemesis Dance and Cheer at the ICE Frost Fest in Antrim Forum. Photo: NEMESIS DANCE AND CHEER

4 . NEWS There was more success for Coleraine's Nemesis Dance and Cheer at the ICE Frost Fest in Antrim Forum. Photo: NEMESIS DANCE AND CHEER