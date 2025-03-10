In pictures: Tir Na nÓg GAC in Portadown holds first ever fun run event

The event started at the club rooms in Ballyoran Park with various races and walks for each age group including 1K run, 3K run, 5K run / walk and the top level 10K run.
Around 200 participants took part in the inaugural event which club officials hope will become an annual event.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to snap the morning’s events.
1. All smiles
Lining up for the Tir Na nÓg GFA 5/10K walk/run are from left, Paula Reid, Michelle Duffy and Laura Smyth. PT10-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Ready for the off
Ready to run at the Tir na nÓg inaugural 5/10K fun run are Zara Awada, left, and Mollie Henderson. PT10-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Ready to run
Some of those who took part in the Tir Na nÓg 5K / 10K walk/run on Sunday.. PT10-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Supporting the event
Mary Bell and Brian O''Neill pictured before the Tir Na nÓg fun run. PT10-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON