In pictures: Tir Na nÓg GAC in Portadown holds first ever fun run event

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST
Members of Tir Na nÓg GAC in Portadown held their first ever 5K fun run / walk and 10K run in aid of underage development on Sunday morning.

The event started at the club rooms in Ballyoran Park with various races and walks for each age group including 1K run, 3K run, 5K run / walk and the top level 10K run.

Around 200 participants took part in the inaugural event which club officials hope will become an annual event.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to snap the morning’s events.

Lining up for the Tir Na nÓg GFA 5/10K walk/run are from left, Paula Reid, Michelle Duffy and Laura Smyth. PT10-216.

1. All smiles

Lining up for the Tir Na nÓg GFA 5/10K walk/run are from left, Paula Reid, Michelle Duffy and Laura Smyth. PT10-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Ready to run at the Tir na nÓg inaugural 5/10K fun run are Zara Awada, left, and Mollie Henderson. PT10-219.

2. Ready for the off

Ready to run at the Tir na nÓg inaugural 5/10K fun run are Zara Awada, left, and Mollie Henderson. PT10-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some of those who took part in the Tir Na nÓg 5K / 10K walk/run on Sunday.. PT10-217.

3. Ready to run

Some of those who took part in the Tir Na nÓg 5K / 10K walk/run on Sunday.. PT10-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Mary Bell and Brian O''Neill pictured before the Tir Na nÓg fun run. PT10-218.

4. Supporting the event

Mary Bell and Brian O''Neill pictured before the Tir Na nÓg fun run. PT10-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

