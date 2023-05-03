Register
In pictures: Toberkeigh and Ramoan congregations install new Minister

The congregations of Toberkeigh and Ramoan have installed a new Minister.

By Una Culkin
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:47 BST

Rev Philip McKelvey grew up on his family farm in County Tyrone where he worshiped at Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church. Philip went onto study at Greenmount Agriculture College in Antrim before taking up employment at a meat factory in Omagh and continuing to work on the family farm.

After a few years he left work to study at Belfast Bible College and then Queen’s University Belfast where he completed a Divinity degree. After becoming a Presbyterian minister, he was privileged to serve in two congregations, Loughgall and Tartaraghan in County Armagh for the past sixteen years before coming to Toberkeigh and Ramoan congregations.

Philip is married to Sarah and has three children Lydia, Jonathan and Joshua. Rev McKelvey said he is looking forward to getting to know the people in Ramoan and Toberkeigh congregations and the wider community.

Rev. Philip McKelvey and his wife Sarah presented with gifts by Gracena Getty and Audrey Kane at his Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening

1. Community

Rev. Philip McKelvey and his wife Sarah presented with gifts by Gracena Getty and Audrey Kane at his Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening

Route Presbytery Commission pictured with Rev. Philip McKelvey

2. Community

Route Presbytery Commission pictured with Rev. Philip McKelvey

Rev John Stanbridge, former vacancy convener, pictured at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening

3. Community

Rev John Stanbridge, former vacancy convener, pictured at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening

Robert Getty, Ramoan Presbyterian Clerk of Session at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church on Friday evening

4. Community

Robert Getty, Ramoan Presbyterian Clerk of Session at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church on Friday evening

