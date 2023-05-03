The congregations of Toberkeigh and Ramoan have installed a new Minister.

Rev Philip McKelvey grew up on his family farm in County Tyrone where he worshiped at Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church. Philip went onto study at Greenmount Agriculture College in Antrim before taking up employment at a meat factory in Omagh and continuing to work on the family farm.

After a few years he left work to study at Belfast Bible College and then Queen’s University Belfast where he completed a Divinity degree. After becoming a Presbyterian minister, he was privileged to serve in two congregations, Loughgall and Tartaraghan in County Armagh for the past sixteen years before coming to Toberkeigh and Ramoan congregations.

Philip is married to Sarah and has three children Lydia, Jonathan and Joshua. Rev McKelvey said he is looking forward to getting to know the people in Ramoan and Toberkeigh congregations and the wider community.

1 . Community Rev. Philip McKelvey and his wife Sarah presented with gifts by Gracena Getty and Audrey Kane at his Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening Photo: s

2 . Community Route Presbytery Commission pictured with Rev. Philip McKelvey Photo: s

3 . Community Rev John Stanbridge, former vacancy convener, pictured at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian church on Friday evening Photo: s

4 . Community Robert Getty, Ramoan Presbyterian Clerk of Session at the Service of Installation for Toberkeigh and Ramoan Congregations at Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church on Friday evening Photo: s

