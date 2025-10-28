In pictures: 'Truly amazing' pub quiz in Portadown comes to aid of school in South Sudan

There was a large turnout on Friday night for the quiz held in the Parkside Inn organised in aid of St Mark’s Primary School.

An appeal launched a month ago by Jesuit priest Fr Tony O’Riordan SJ, who lived for three years in the conflict-ravaged region of Maban, captured the imagination of the local community after he recently shared the urgent need to keep the school open with members of St John the Baptist Parish in Portadown.

In response, parishioners organised what turned out to be a lively and successful pub quiz, raising almost £2,500.

Fr O’Riordan said: “This is truly amazing. South Sudan has been severely affected by the cuts to US aid implemented by the Trump administration.

"My initial target was £300 – to cover the salary of one teacher. But thanks to the generosity of the people of Portadown, we have exceeded this seven-fold and can now support eight teachers for the rest of the school year.”

He added that the remarkable effort means senior pupils will be able to sit their public exams and continue their education despite the challenges of ongoing conflict and severe funding cuts.

