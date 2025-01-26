In pictures: UFU tractor run protests held in every county of Northern Ireland against inheritance tax changes

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Jan 2025, 09:08 BST
Hundreds of farmers from every county in Northern Ireland took part in tractor runs on Saturday afternoon in protest against new inheritance tax plans.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union organised seven tractor runs as part of a UK-wide day of action.

Lines of tractors could be seen on roads throughout Northern Ireland, with some participants also bearing posters and UFU flags.

Taking part in the UFU protest in Co Armagh on Saturday afternoon.

1. Tractor runs

Taking part in the UFU protest in Co Armagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Farmers take their stand during the protest in Derry / Londonderry.

2. Tractor runs

Farmers take their stand during the protest in Derry / Londonderry. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Farmers protesting in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

3. Tractor runs

Farmers protesting in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The scene as farmers took part in the tractor run in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

4. Tractor runs

The scene as farmers took part in the tractor run in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

