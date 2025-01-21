A range of well attended free events and activities were held across the Borough at the end of November including a ‘Talk and Yarns’ event held in the FUSE Centre in Ballymoney to start the week off.

Events also included ‘Talk in Ulster Scots’ in Kilrea on the Tuesday evening with Scad the Beggars and Kilrea Pipe Band providing songs and tunes to close the week.

Noel McQuillan, of Kilrea Ulster Scots Group said: “Over 50 people enjoyed a tremendous evening of Ulster Scots stories and poems from local writers Anne McMaster and Aileen McCahon.

“We were delighted to have great music from Dick Glasgow and Friends and Kilrea Pipe Band. The comments after the event highlighted how much the audience enjoyed the evening,” he said.

St. Brigid’s Primary School in Ballymoney also hosted pupils from Garryduff Primary School during Ulster Scots week, as renowned writer and poet, Robert Campbell, facilitated a ‘A Dander Through Narnia’, weaving together readings from the books, original Ulster-Scots poetry, and evocative illustrations into one magical workshop.

Leona Campbell from St. Brigid’s Primary School commented: “It was lovely to host Garryduff P5 children.

“The children were intrigued by the familiar stories of Narnia being read to them in a particularly unfamiliar way, using Ulster Scots words and terminology. They particularly enjoyed the quiz and translation games at the end.”

On the Thursday of Leid Week, Ballynarrig Cultural Group presented ‘A Ween of Stories & Poems’ with Anne McMaster and Aileen McCahon who entertained the crowds. The evening closed with music from Bellarena Accordion Band and pipes and drums.

The week of celebration concluded with St. Olcan’s Primary School in Armoy welcoming Armoy Primary School to a workshop, again with Robert Campbell ‘A Dander Through Narnia’ - an illustrated talk which pays homage to C.S. Lewis’ and his mystical world of Narnia.

Council’s Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy said: “As part of the Hear Here project, we were pleased to run these events marking Ulster Scots Week.

“The Hear Here project aims to promote cultural awareness of the use of the Ulster-Scots language across the Borough, and it’s clear from the events held, that there is a real wealth of talent across the Borough. Thank you to everyone who participated and presented at these events.”

These events received financial support from The Executive Office as part of the District Councils Good Relations Programme and supports the T:BUC strategy (Together Building a United Community).

1 . EVENTS Armoy Primary School and St Olcan’s Primary School pictured at the Ulster Scots workshop with renowned writer and poet, Robert Campbell. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . EVENTS Leid Week event in Ballynarrig, with music from Bellarena Accordion Band. The Good Relations Team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have thanked all who attended their 2024 Ulster Scots Language Week. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . EVENTS Charlie Gillen pictured at the Leid Week event in FUSE Ballymoney. The Good Relations Team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have thanked all who attended their 2024 Ulster Scots Language Week. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL