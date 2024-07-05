In pictures: Ulster University graduation ceremonies in Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
Ulster University students have been celebrating their graduations in Belfast this week.

Here are some of the students who made special memories with family and friends during ceremonies at the ICC.

Sisters Sophie (right) and Sarah (left) graduate from Ulster University on Tuesday, July 2.

1. Graduation day

Sisters Sophie (right) and Sarah (left) graduate from Ulster University on Tuesday, July 2.Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University

Ulster University Sport Science graduates (l-r) Jack Livingstone from Moira, Jacob Leaker from Saintfield and Ben Marsden from Moira.

2. Graduation day

Ulster University Sport Science graduates (l-r) Jack Livingstone from Moira, Jacob Leaker from Saintfield and Ben Marsden from Moira.Photo: supplied by UU

Ulster University graduate Oluwatobi Babatunde graduates with a Masters in Nursing.

3. Graduation day

Ulster University graduate Oluwatobi Babatunde graduates with a Masters in Nursing.Photo: supplied by UU

Doctoral College graduate Claire McFeeters (centre) from Omagh with her husband Ben McFeeters and children Estelle McFeeters (left) and Jesse McFeeters (right). Claire studied a PhD in Life and Health Sciences.

4. Graduation day

Doctoral College graduate Claire McFeeters (centre) from Omagh with her husband Ben McFeeters and children Estelle McFeeters (left) and Jesse McFeeters (right). Claire studied a PhD in Life and Health Sciences.Photo: supplied by UU

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page