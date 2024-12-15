Students gathered with friends and family to celebrate their achievements and soak up the atmosphere on the first day of this year’s winter graduations.
Here are some of those who enjoyed the special occasion.
1. Graduation day
Biomedical Sciences Graduate Melisse Hemphill who celebrates her achievements with three-month-old baby Nazaya at the University of the Year, University Coleraine campus Winter Graduations. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
2. Graduation day
Mark Robinson, a Master’s student in Journalism, receives the NUJ Media Award for achieving the highest mark in the 20-year history of the MA Journalism course. The award was presented by Dr. Colm Murphy, Course Director for MA Journalism at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
3. Graduation day
Anna Atcheson from Carnlough marks a proud milestone, graduating with a Master’s in Optometry alongside her friend Yasmin O’Sullivan. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
4. Graduation day
Journalism Master’s students George Peden and Mark Robinson have been honoured with the Belfast Telegraph Award for achieving the fastest shorthand in journalism. Both earned the prestigious Gold Standard, the highest mark in the UK for professional exams. George is currently working in public relations in Leeds, while Mark is freelancing as a journalist for the Irish News. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.