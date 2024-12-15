In pictures: Ulster University’s winter 2024 graduations in Coleraine

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Dec 2024, 13:08 BST
There were many memorable moments at the Ulster University’s winter 2024 graduation ceremony on Friday at the Coleraine campus.

Students gathered with friends and family to celebrate their achievements and soak up the atmosphere on the first day of this year’s winter graduations.

Here are some of those who enjoyed the special occasion.

Biomedical Sciences Graduate Melisse Hemphill who celebrates her achievements with three-month-old baby Nazaya at the University of the Year, University Coleraine campus Winter Graduations. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mark Robinson, a Master’s student in Journalism, receives the NUJ Media Award for achieving the highest mark in the 20-year history of the MA Journalism course. The award was presented by Dr. Colm Murphy, Course Director for MA Journalism at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Anna Atcheson from Carnlough marks a proud milestone, graduating with a Master’s in Optometry alongside her friend Yasmin O’Sullivan. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Journalism Master’s students George Peden and Mark Robinson have been honoured with the Belfast Telegraph Award for achieving the fastest shorthand in journalism. Both earned the prestigious Gold Standard, the highest mark in the UK for professional exams. George is currently working in public relations in Leeds, while Mark is freelancing as a journalist for the Irish News. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

