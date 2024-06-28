In pictures: Unite rally attracts large crowd in Portadown as Glen Dimplex workers to be balloted on strike action

The trade union Unite is to ballot its members at Glen Dimplex in Portadown for strike action following a proposal by the company to shut down its sites in Portadown offshoring the production of storage heaters to Lithuania.

A large crowd of Glen Dimplex workers, family members and the public attended a Unite rally in Portadown town centre on Friday afternoon.

The emergency rally was in protest against the proposed closure of the Portadown factory but also in defence of manufacturing jobs and skills in the Upper Bann area.

Unite said the rally was called to demand action from politicians ahead of the general election.

Solidarity greetings were read out at the rally from Unite general secretary Sharon Graham who said: “The workforce at Glen Dimplex is being balloted for strike action to save their jobs.

"The closure threat at Glen Dimplex is only the latest in a series of job loss blows to the local economy - a key industrial hub. The workers demand an end to offshoring and the race-to-the-bottom on workers’ pay, terms and conditions.

"Unite will fully support these workers in their fight to save their livelihoods and the future of this profitable site.”

Susan Fitzgerald, regional secretary of Unite, addressed the workforce.

“The Glen Dimplex workforce is highly experienced with the skills needed for a just transition to a greener future where homes and workplaces are heated renewably,” she said.

"We are balloting our members on strike action to defend jobs and skills for the future. But we also demand action from the politicians. We need to see politicians get behind the workers’ plan to safeguard these jobs.”

Among those who attended were Upper Bann Westminster candidates, Carla Lockhart (DUP) and Eoin Tennyson (Alliance Party) and Councillor Paul Duffy of Sinn Fein.

Glen Dimplex workers who attended the Unite rally in Portadown town centre. PT26-217.

1. Unite rally

Glen Dimplex workers who attended the Unite rally in Portadown town centre. PT26-217.Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Unite rally in Portadown town centre are from left, Maggie Stevenson, David Hanlon and Jacqueline Hanlon. PT26-214.

2. Unite rally

Pictured at the Unite rally in Portadown town centre are from left, Maggie Stevenson, David Hanlon and Jacqueline Hanlon. PT26-214.Photo: Tony Hendron

It was a family affair at the Unite rally on Friday with Aileen McClure and her children Lola (9) and Matthew (6) and friend, Beth Johnston showing up to show their support. PT26-215.

3. Unite rally

It was a family affair at the Unite rally on Friday with Aileen McClure and her children Lola (9) and Matthew (6) and friend, Beth Johnston showing up to show their support. PT26-215.Photo: Tony Hendron

Getting the message across at the Unite rally are, Stephen Wilkinson, left, and Ryan McShane. PT26-216.

4. Unite rally

Getting the message across at the Unite rally are, Stephen Wilkinson, left, and Ryan McShane. PT26-216.Photo: Tony Hendron

