US President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/PacemakerUS President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
US President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

In pictures: US President Joe Biden's visit to Belfast, were you there?

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Belfast on Wednesday gave the Northern Ireland public a rare opportunity of potentially catching a glimpse of one of the world’s most powerful figures.

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

Belfast city centre streets were packed with people hoping to see President Biden as his motorcade made its way through the city to the new Ulster University campus, where he delivered a keynote speech.

Here are some of the many who gathered on the streets on the day the President came to town.

Members of the public hoping to get a glimpse of US President Joe Biden outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

1. Hello Mr President!

Members of the public hoping to get a glimpse of US President Joe Biden outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

Flying the flag for President Biden in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

2. Hello Mr President!

Flying the flag for President Biden in Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

Crowds gather outside the Ulster University on Wednesday as US President Joe Biden visits Belfast as part of his trip to Northern Ireland. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

3. Hello Mr President!

Crowds gather outside the Ulster University on Wednesday as US President Joe Biden visits Belfast as part of his trip to Northern Ireland. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

Hoping to get a view of President Biden. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

4. Hello Mr President!

Hoping to get a view of President Biden. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

