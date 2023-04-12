In pictures: US President Joe Biden's visit to Belfast, were you there?
The visit of US President Joe Biden to Belfast on Wednesday gave the Northern Ireland public a rare opportunity of potentially catching a glimpse of one of the world’s most powerful figures.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST
Belfast city centre streets were packed with people hoping to see President Biden as his motorcade made its way through the city to the new Ulster University campus, where he delivered a keynote speech.
Here are some of the many who gathered on the streets on the day the President came to town.
