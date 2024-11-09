In pictures: Victoria Square's Christmas fairy saves the day as crowds gather for festive lights switch-on

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:06 BST
Victoria Square in Belfast was packed on Saturday for the official start to the 2024 festive season.

The centre’s first official Christmas light switch on since 2019 saw Cool FM’s Pete, Paulo and Rebecca joined by Santa Claus for big ‘switch-on’ at 12 noon.

In a dramatic turn of events, it seemed touch and go as to whether the tree would sparkle at all as, following the countdown, the Christmas lights appeared to malfunction.

However, the Victoria Square Christmas fairy came to the rescue and as the crowd began to clap and sing a chorus of Jingle Bells, she floated upwards, peformed some entertaining somersaults and waved her magic wand to bring the lights on.

Having saved the day, the Christmas fairy flew upwards to the dome, from where a shower of snow began to descend over the crowd.

Following the switch-on, Victoria Square’s festive grotto opened its doors, welcoming little ones to meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and capture a special festive photo.

The grotto is open every weekend up until Christmas with mid-week opening hours scheduled for late November and December.

The Christmas fairy lights the iconic Victoria Square Christmas tree in Belfast.

1. Christmas magic

The Christmas fairy lights the iconic Victoria Square Christmas tree in Belfast.

Sshoppers enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

2. Christmas magic

Sshoppers enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

Íde, Julianne, Chris and Cillian Coleman enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

3. Christmas magic

Íde, Julianne, Chris and Cillian Coleman enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

Cool FM's Pete, Paulo and Rebecca enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

4. Christmas magic

Cool FM's Pete, Paulo and Rebecca enjoy the festivities at the Victoria Square, Belfast light switch on.

