Caitlin McGeown (20) from Portadown and Jake Brady (19) from Aghagallon are volunteering with International Volunteer HQ to undertake childcare work in a school in Table View, a suburb of Cape Town.

The pair both work in Bawn Cottage, where Jake is a chef and Caitlin a health care assistant.

They will take on roles such as assisting the local teachers and staff with teaching and caring for children who range in age from a few months to six years.

"We will be helping them with fine and gross motor skills development, mathematics development, language and literacy development and also assist with the feeding programmes within the schools, supervising children, feeding babies, assisting with nap time and cleaning / chores,” outlined Caitlin.

"What inspired me to get involved in doing this is my Aunty Rosie – Rosemary Toland. From a young girl age I can remember her going to build houses in Romania and I always looked up to her for doing it.

"I’ve always had a natural caring nature from I was young, always wanted to do stuff to help other people and due to this I then went on to take up a full-time job being a carer in a residential care home. What really made me think of doing something like this was one night I was on social media when I came across a video of a girl volunteering in Tanzania and immediately I knew I had to do research on how I was able to sign up. After a couple hours of research I came across IVHQ and applied and was delighted to find out that I had been chosen to take part.

"I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the joy and happiness on the children’s faces when we bring them the stuff they need like clothes, books and pens.”

Caitlin said preparations for the trip had involved a lot of fundraising.

"If it wasn’t for my mum constantly and continuously supporting me throughout this I don’t think that I would be even halfway to my target. She has helped me so much and came up with brilliant ideas to help me fundraise and has even went and stood out at carboot sales for hours at a time because I have a full-time job doing 8am-8pm four days a week just to help me.”

A fun day to say ‘farewell’ to Caitlin and Jake was held on Sunday at Churchill Park. Photographer Tony Hendron went along to take these great pictures as family and friends wished them well for their travels.

