In pictures: War fallen remembered across Antrim and Newtownabbey

Residents, veterans, community and political representatives gathered across Antrim and Newtownabbey at the weekend to pay tribute to fallen service personnel.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:16 GMT

Fallen from World War I, World War II and subsequent conflicts were remembered at events in Antrim, Ballyclare, Glengormley, Crumlin, Whiteabbey and Randalstown.

Check out our gallery of photographs from Antrim, Ballyclare and Glengormley.

Veterans, cadets, school pupils and members of the Boys' Brigade attended the event in Glengormley.

1. Tributes to fallen

Veterans, cadets, school pupils and members of the Boys' Brigade attended the event in Glengormley. Photo: Contributed

Residents wore poppies to the memorial event in Ballyclare.

2. Tributes to fallen

Residents wore poppies to the memorial event in Ballyclare. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Veterans paused to reflect in Ballyclare.

3. Tributes to fallen

Veterans paused to reflect in Ballyclare. Photo: Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Elected representatives laid wreaths at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

4. Tributes to fallen

Elected representatives laid wreaths at Ballyclare War Memorial Park. Photo: Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

