Portrush barman Willie Gregg organised his third annual ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ on September 14 in memory of his beloved mum.

The walk took place from Portrush Yacht Club to the Black Rocks and back in aid of Air Ambulance NI (Marcus Christie’s walk from Cork to Portrush) and Willie’s Orphan Fund.

Despite torrential rain, brave dog walkers turned out to support the fundraiser – many of them dressed in animal print, a tribute to ‘wee Joan’ who always loved to wear animal print.

After the walk, pet owners and their ‘soggy doggies’ were welcomed back into Portrush Yacht Club by the Causeway Shantymen who entertained the crowd.

Willie then introduced former Ulster and Ireland rugby international Andy Ward to help him with prize presentations and charity raffle.

Willie thanked everyone who turned out, sent sponsorship and the event sponsors – Guinness, the Ramore complex, Jollyes, Miniso, Gerni, Exorna, Solid Surface, Northbrook Commercials, Coastal Hire, Rightprice Coleraine, The Foundry Vault, Vinyl Touch, Lamont Trailers and Zing.

"Mother Nature beat us today but the charities won,” said Willie.

Here’s a photo gallery of the day...

