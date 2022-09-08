IN PICTURES: When Coleraine welcomed Queen Elizabeth II
Reflecting on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, many local people are remembering her visits to the area.
By Una Culkin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:30 pm
Here we remember the gloriously sunny June day in 2007 when the monarch and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh visted the Coleraine campus of Ulster University.
Wearing bright primrose yellow, the Queen chatted to local representatives of community groups and charities.
