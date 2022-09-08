Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: When Coleraine welcomed Queen Elizabeth II

Reflecting on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, many local people are remembering her visits to the area.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:30 pm

Here we remember the gloriously sunny June day in 2007 when the monarch and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh visted the Coleraine campus of Ulster University.

Wearing bright primrose yellow, the Queen chatted to local representatives of community groups and charities.

Undefined: readMore

1.

Mrs Daphne King, Mayoress of Coleraine, met the Queen at the garden party at Coleraine campus of Ulster University back in 2007

Photo Sales

2.

In 2007 the then Coleraine Borough Council Chief Executive Wavell Moore met The Queen during a garden party in Coleraine

Photo Sales

3.

Looking back to 2007 when The Queen unveiled a plaque to mark her visit to the Coleraine campus of Ulster University

Photo Sales

4.

The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowds in Coleraine during the garden party at Ulster University back in 2007

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIColeraineEdinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 2