In pictures: young stars sparkle on stage at Portadown Music Festival
This year’s Portadown Music Festival began in fine style this week with young competitors impressing adjudicator Steven Roberts with their talents.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:44 BST
The 101st music festival began on Monday, March 27 and runs until Monday, April 3.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the first day to capture some of the atmosphere of the Vocal Section, Songs from a Musical Show classes.
