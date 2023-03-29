Register
Sinead Jordan and Grace Currie performing the song 'Cruella DeVil' from the musical, Cruella. PT13-213.

In pictures: young stars sparkle on stage at Portadown Music Festival

This year’s Portadown Music Festival began in fine style this week with young competitors impressing adjudicator Steven Roberts with their talents.

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:44 BST

The 101st music festival began on Monday, March 27 and runs until Monday, April 3.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the first day to capture some of the atmosphere of the Vocal Section, Songs from a Musical Show classes.

Portadown Music Festival adjudicator Steven Roberts pictured with Music secretary, Joy Gillespie on the opening day of the festival. PT13-209.

Portadown Music Festival adjudicator Steven Roberts pictured with Music secretary, Joy Gillespie on the opening day of the festival. PT13-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Where Is Love...Finley Bell performs the famous song from Oliver the musical. PT13-219.

Where Is Love...Finley Bell performs the famous song from Oliver the musical. PT13-219. Photo: Tony Hendron

Winner of the Song From A Musical Show P1-P4, Alexandrea Quibael with her performance of My Favorite Things from 'The Sound Of Music'. PT13-221.

Winner of the Song From A Musical Show P1-P4, Alexandrea Quibael with her performance of My Favorite Things from 'The Sound Of Music'. PT13-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

Niamh Haughey and Annie O'Neill performing 'Sisters' in the Vocal Duet Song from a Musical Show 13-18 Years. PT13-215.

Niamh Haughey and Annie O'Neill performing 'Sisters' in the Vocal Duet Song from a Musical Show 13-18 Years. PT13-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

