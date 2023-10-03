Register
In sickness and in health: North Coast couple to marry following 'life changing brain tumour challenge'

A North Coast couple whose lives were changed following a brain tumour diagnosis are planning to marry – AND have reached the final of a competition to win a dream wedding.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Jonny and Lynn who are in the running to win their dream wedding. Credit Lynn MageeJonny and Lynn who are in the running to win their dream wedding. Credit Lynn Magee
Jonny and Lynn who are in the running to win their dream wedding. Credit Lynn Magee

Lynn Magee from Portstewart and Jonny Gordon from Ballymoney met 20 years ago in 2003.

Then in 2019, the couple went through a life-changing challenge when Jonny was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Lynn explained: “We’ve been on quite a rollercoaster in the last five years. Jonny has been amazing through it all and our love for each other has only been strengthened in the face of this adversity.

"In August this year after a positive MRI review, we decided to celebrate by getting married! We’ve also – in a surprise plot twist! -made it through to the final stages of a competition to win a wedding at The Sheddings, Glenarm Castle.”

You can help make their dreams come true by voting for them here. Good luck to Lynn and Jonny!