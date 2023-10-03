A North Coast couple whose lives were changed following a brain tumour diagnosis are planning to marry – AND have reached the final of a competition to win a dream wedding.

Jonny and Lynn who are in the running to win their dream wedding. Credit Lynn Magee

Lynn Magee from Portstewart and Jonny Gordon from Ballymoney met 20 years ago in 2003.

Then in 2019, the couple went through a life-changing challenge when Jonny was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn explained: “We’ve been on quite a rollercoaster in the last five years. Jonny has been amazing through it all and our love for each other has only been strengthened in the face of this adversity.

"In August this year after a positive MRI review, we decided to celebrate by getting married! We’ve also – in a surprise plot twist! -made it through to the final stages of a competition to win a wedding at The Sheddings, Glenarm Castle.”