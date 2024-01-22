Inaugural Ballyscullion Book Festival celebrates literature, music and art in the heart of Heaney country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place in the historic Ballyscullion Park, situated on the shores of Lough Beg, it is a celebration of literature, music and art in the heart of Seamus Heaney country.

The programme will feature a range of writers, musicians and historians exploring a wide variety of topics from the 18 th century to the present day.

The inaugural festival is inspired by the period in history when the original Earl Bishop of Derry’s Palace was built at Ballyscullion Park in 1787 as well as the current owner’s, The Mulholland family’s connection to acclaimed authors Jane Austen and Charlotte Brontë.

Harpist Eileen Beamish from Celtic Grace, Rosalind Mulholland from Ballyscullion Park Book Festival and NI international best-selling author Emma Heatherington. Credit: Submitted

Across the two days, visitors to the festival will enjoy talks and Q&As from eminent writers and historians exploring topics such as the surrounding landscape, gardens, historical personalities, literature, ideas and how people lived.

Authors and talks include international best-selling author Emma Heatherington on the importance of setting in fiction writing, historian Dr Andrew Gailey on Sheridan’s Scandalous Granddaughters, academic Sophia Hillan on Jane Austen’s Nieces in Ireland, Irish writer, teacher and member of Aosdána Carlo Gébler plus many more.

Authors will be on hand between talks for a chat and to sign copies of their books. There will also be a book shop available to purchase books.

A childhood spent in the beautiful rural landscape around Bellaghy and Lough Beg provided inspiration for Seamus Heaney’s poetry. As an integral part to the life and literature of the area, his work will play an important part in some of the sessions.

There will also be a celebration, with poetry and music, of WB Yeats winning the Nobel Prize in 1923, as well as a celebration of the story and music of blind Irish harpist Turlough O’Carolan by Celtic Grace.

Festival events will take place in locations around the beautiful walled garden in the grounds of Ballyscullion House. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the grounds with a self-guided map and interpretation explaining the history and architecture of the Bishop’s Palace ruins located in the park.