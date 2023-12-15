In a heart-warming celebration of community spirit, young people from Include Youth dedicated their December to crafting creative Christmas cards and organising a visit to Galgorm Care Home.

The young people are involved in the YouthStart programme which is a youth employability programme founded on a youth work approach and aims to build young people’s skills for life, learning and work. YouthStart has received £6m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

There was a fantastic atmosphere in the air as individuals spanning generations gathered to share festive joy. Activities included games, the delivery of handmade Christmas cards, and most importantly, quality time spent together.

This annual tradition holds a special place in the calendar for Include Youth as the young people really enjoy the opportunity to create connections and share in the joy of the season. The day was marked by laughter, stories, and the building of meaningful connections between the younger and older generations.

Galgorm Care Home Manager Lisa Hickson, Personal Activity leader, commented: “It was lovely to have the young people from Include Youth. We had a great morning where

the residents enjoyed receiving lovely hand made cards, having a chat and a competitive game of Roll a Reindeer. We all thoroughly enjoyed the visit and are looking forward to having them back next year for some arts and gardening projects.”