Pictured are Jack Salt from Haffey’s, Claire Duddy MEABC, John McVeigh MEABC, Ald Billy Ashe MEABC, Cllr Cheryl Brownlee MEABC, Addison Gray and Cllr Lauren Gray MEABC at Castlemara Play Park.

The new play area will draw on the rich heritage of the town and will include a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.

Contractors will be on-site for 16 weeks to deliver the project, with works due to complete in late April/early May.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “I am delighted that the council is continuing to deliver its Play Investment Framework as part of its MEA Out to Play Strategy. Through the strategy, Council set out its commitment to providing quality, inclusive play facilities for the children of Mid and East Antrim and we remain committed to working towards the inclusion of all children within their local communities; regardless of perceived ability.

“Children with a disability need and want to play as much as, and alongside, others. Social and environmental barriers should not deny any child this essential part of growing up.”

The replacement play park will include a basket swing, dish roundabout, inclusive play unit, play panels and a sensory play area.

The Mayor continued: “Play has a central role in shaping the lives of children and young people, and projects like this have the opportunity to have a positive impact on wider society.