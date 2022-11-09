Antrim Castle Gardens will come to life from Saturday, November 26 to Tuesday, December 20 as the Enchanted Winter Garden returns, providing a magical, Christmas experience for all the family.

This much-loved festive event will be adapted on Wednesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 14 for adults and children with additional needs.

During these dates, there will be reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, creating a more relaxed environment.

Ald Stephen Ross is joined by Chris Flynn, Centre Director for The Junction Retail and Leisure Park and brothers Matthew and Daniel Magowan to launch The Enchanted Winter Garden inclusive evenings.

Sensory and quiet rooms will also be available whilst the attractions and rides will be slowed down, with no use of strobe or strong lighting effects.

For those who would like to visit Santa Claus, a British Sign Language Signer will also be situated alongside him, maximising the Christmas experience. Accessible car parking will also be available as well as a mobile Changing Places facility.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross commented: “Our borough is an inclusive borough and it is important that we make our facilities and events accessible to all.

"Christmas is a special time of year for families to enjoy, and I am delighted the council is making the necessary provisions to allow adults and children with additional needs to be able to enjoy this magical experience to its full potential.”