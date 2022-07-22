Inconsiderate drivers get fixed penalty notices for breaching road signs

In Dungannon, the Ranfurly Road is currently to southbound traffic at the junction with the Wellington Road to facilitate roadworks.

However, police have highlighted they have witnessed “a large amount of motorists” ignoring the sign and blocking traffic.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week they said ambulance drivers had encountered difficulties reaching emergencies as a result.

The Ranfurly Road is closed. Picture: PSNI

Police have now revealed that a contractor was struck by a vehicle that had been driven through the road closed sign.

“This is a nother reminder that the Ranfurly Road is still closed for traffic travelling in the direction of the Stangmore roundabout. Numerous road closed signs are in place as well as diversion signs,” a police spokesperson said on Friday (July 22).

“Despite the measures in place some people are still not respecting the road closed signs.

“Yesterday afternoon a contractor was struck by a vehicle that went through the road closed sign. Fortunately no serious injuries were sustained.

“It is an offence to not respect a road traffic sign and as a result a number of enforceable fixed penalty notices have already been issued to drivers. Police will continue to maintain a presence in the area.

“Diversions are in place - please help keep everyone safe and follow them.”

A few days ago police revealed that “multiple” ambulances had been being blocked and had their progress hindered whilst travelling to emergencies.