Increased accessibility for pedestrians after Whitehead level crossing upgrade

The new system will give increased accessibility for pedestrians with prams and people using mobility devices as they will no longer have to operate the gates to cross the railway.

The crossing at Whitehead has a high footfall of pedestrians being a key route between the town and the seafront. It is also frequently used by passengers at the station.

The project commenced in November last year with essential preparatory and enabling work being undertaken.

Translink team engaging with members of the public at the end of the project.

The main phase of construction required a nine-day closure of the existing level crossing and a weekend line closure on the Larne line between March 12 and 21.

Brendan Sloan, Translink S&T programme manager, said: “Translink is committed to delivering high quality sustainable public transport that is vital for the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland.

“The safety of everyone using our facilities is a key priority for Translink. In particular, the responsible use of railway crossings is necessary to maintain public safety.

“This project involved the improvement of the pedestrian level crossing between Chester Avenue and Victoria Avenue and access ramp situated at the north end of Whitehead Station. The level crossing has now been upgraded with a new barrier system, increased accessibility and CCTV is now installed to enhance safety measures.

“I want to thank passengers and local residents for their support and patience as we completed these essential upgrades.”