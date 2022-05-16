Indaver working with arc21 councils after Mallusk incinerator plans refused

Indaver, the European waste management company proposing to build the infrastructure on the site of the former Hightown Quarry, detailed how it was working with the local authorities, having awarded contracts worth over £505 million to build similar facilities in Essex.

The development includes an energy from waste project to treat household and commercial waste that cannot be recycled. It will recover energy and export enough electricity to supply the power needs of approximately 60,000 households, according to the company.

This investment coincides with the recent award of planning permission for an electrolyser to produce hydrogen at Indaver’s Meath Energy from Waste facility as well as progress in the planning process to build a €160 million, energy from waste facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

A computer generated image of the proposed facility in Mallusk.

In March, then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced she had refused planning permission for the application, which was submitted in 2014, for the Newtownabbey facility.

In a statement issued this week, Jackie Keaney, commercial director, Indaver, said; “The significant investment being announced in Essex highlights the scale and ambition of Indaver’s overall investment plans for the UK and Ireland market. Unfortunately, our aspirations to deliver integrated waste management facilities to meet clearly identified local council needs in NI have met with further delays. This comes at a time when recently published NI waste data shows more waste instead of less is being landfilled and exported due to the lack of local infrastructure. As we transition to net zero carbon and a circular economy, we must develop local sustainable waste infrastructure.

“Our proposals for NI represent a quarter of a billion pounds investment in much needed public infrastructure to help six councils maximise their recycling levels and deliver a sustainable solution for their non-recyclable waste. The proposed investment will create significant jobs during construction and when operational, help deliver much needed local energy resilience and security and will result in a council owned asset. While the recent setback is disappointing, we continue to work with arc21 to consider the next steps in the development of this critical piece of waste infrastructure.”