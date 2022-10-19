The Induction Service for Rev D Paul Ferguson to the pastorate of Larne Mission Hall will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Paul studied Biochemistry at Queen’s University of Belfast, and Law at King’s College, University of London. He subsequently worked as a solicitor for a number of years in England.

In a statement, Trevor Robinson, church secretary, added: “Heeding God’s call to full-time service, he underwent doctoral seminary studies in the USA. For nearly 20 years, he served the Lord as a missionary in China and a pastor in Singapore.”

Pastor Paul, his wife Cheryl and their children, Sarah and Samuel.

There are a variety of ministries within the fellowship:

Sunday – Sunday school and Bible class at 10.30am; morning service at 11.30am; Sunday evening at 7pm; Youth Fellowship first and third Sundays at 8.15pm;

The church is located at the Old Glenarm Road, Larne.