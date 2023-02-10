Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently hosted an information event in Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart for those living in the area who are seeking asylum.

Representatives from community and voluntary groups, churches, language training providers and statutory agencies were in attendance, helping to highlight what services are available.

Mayor Ivor Wallace said: “It is important to recognise the circumstances that have led people here, and the trauma they may have experienced, and reach out the hand of friendship to provide help in any way we can.”

Good Relations Manager Patricia Harkin added: “Whilst those seeking asylum do not have the right to work or claim benefits whilst their asylum application is being processed, they do have the right to be safe and to access healthcare.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with some of those who participated in the information event, including Agherton Parish Church, Council staff, and peacebuilding organisation Beyond Skin

“They can also volunteer and avail of and contribute to other services available within local communities. This was an important opportunity to connect people and to begin to coordinate local support avenues.”

A range of information was provided by community, voluntary and statutory agencies at the information event held in Flowerfield Arts Centre