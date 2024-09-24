Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that work has commenced on a £800,000 active travel scheme on the A29 Ring Road, Coleraine.

This improvement scheme includes the provision of a shared footway/cycleway for a distance of approximately 500 metres along the A29 Ring Road, Coleraine between the Portrush Road Roundabout and Cromore Road. This scheme, which will extend the existing cycleway-footway and improve links to the University of Ulster, also includes resurfacing of the carriageway.

Welcoming the scheme, Minister O’Dowd said: “This significant investment for the Coleraine area is part of an overall vision to provide a high-quality active travel link between Coleraine and Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The scheme, which builds on other recent active travel improvements in Coleraine, will enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the area and will provide a connection to the University of Ulster, increasing opportunities for active travel for students and residents alike.

This improvement scheme includes the provision of a shared footway/cycleway for a distance of approximately 500 metres along the A29 Ring Road, Coleraine between the Portrush Road Roundabout and Cromore Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions associated with these works.”

To facilitate the work, temporary traffic management will be in place on the Ring Road from September 23 for a period of 18 weeks.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.