Infrastructure Minister rules out household water charges in Northern Ireland

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has ruled out household water charges in Northern Ireland to help with the future funding of NI Water.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2024, 16:21 BST
Speaking ahead of Monday's Assembly debate on the issue, the Minister described the challenges of funding for NI Water as a complex matter which requires a collaborative approach across the Executive and Assembly along with the appropriate level of funding needed to deliver essential services.

He said he was pleased the Assembly is having the debate as it’s a significant issue which affects the delivery of essential public services.

"We all want to see a sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure which benefits everyone across our society,” he said.

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd. Picture: Press EyeMinister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd. Picture: Press Eye
"The challenges that we are witnessing with water infrastructure is a consequence of underfunding for basic public services over many years, by successive Tory Governments.

"The solution therefore does not lie in charging hard-pressed workers and families for an essential public service.”

The Minister thanked NI Water for the “high-quality service” it provides.

"I am in no doubt that we can collectively find the solution by truly and demonstrably valuing essential public services such as water and funding them appropriately.

"There is no doubt that NI Water faces many challenges with more investment needed to both maintain what we already have and also to provide new infrastructure to keep pace with our economic, societal and climate responsibilities,” he said.

