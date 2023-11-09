An ingenious spin on an old BBQ in the guise of Thomas the Tank Engine has become a beautiful new feature outside Portadown Train Station – an all with the help of local traders and Portadown Rotary Club.

Rotarians and guests joined the Directors of Translink and the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to unveil the novel feature earlier this week – a Thomas the Tank Engine flower planter.

Formerly a family Thomas the Tank Engine BBQ which had a fabulous makeover with the help of many local business people and is now a centre-piece planter at Portadown Railway Station - all thanks to Portadown Rotary Club.

About three and a half years ago a Translink initiative offered small grants to Charitable groups such as Rotary Clubs to provide planters in which flowers could be placed to brighten up railway stations.

As Portadown Railway Station is a key hub in Northern Ireland’s railway system it seemed appropriate that the Rotary Club of Portadown should get involved. This was when a past president of the club, Mr Sean Hagan, offered the club an old barbecue made in the image of Thomas the Tank, a popular TV show with children for decades.

In an awe-inspiring show of solidarity and using the vast array of talents of local business people, Thomas the Tank Engine went through an exciting and elaborate transformation, using the skills of engineers, painters and artists.

Sean and his wife Philomena away back in 1978 gave in to repeated requests from his young children for a BBQ. So they gathered up lots of bits and pieces of metal, a redundant tar barrel, a set of wheels off a cement mixer etc. and asked a recently retired self-employed engineer from Zimbabwe to construct a BBQ on the theme of their children’s favourite toy. On completion of the BBQ Philomena used her skills to paint the smiling face of Thomas the Tank on the front of the tank to give it authenticity.

As time passed and the children grew up and left home poor Thomas lay unused and unloved in a shed at the Hagan’s family home. But three years ago Thomas the Tank’s road to recovery began when Rotarians took up Sean’s offer and agreed to give Thomas a new lease of life.

After a lengthy process and thanks to Brownlow Radiators (sand blasting and undercoating), Johnny McNabb (paint spraying in Rotary colours), Bill McConnell (aluminium tread plate), Portadown Men’s Shed (making the planters) and AP Signs (design and printing the livery) and all for very charitable prices, this lovely centre piece is now in place at our railway station. Thanks were also extended to Martin Mould, station manager, for arranging the planting of winter shrubs in the ‘fire box and engine’.