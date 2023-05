The Inner Wheel Club of Larne has presented a cheque for £1595 to Jaqueline Beattie from Hope House.

The money was raised at their ‘Ladies Tipsy Tea’ in November, held at Larne Rugby Club.

The club has thanked all of the individuals and businesses who supported the event.

Hope House provides complimentary recuperation breaks to help people cope as they navigate cancer treatment.

