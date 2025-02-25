Innovative Markethill man Rory Chapman cooks up a success On The Hoof

From selling street food in Dublin to transforming a traditional London double decker bus into a corporate event space, Rory Chapman has always wanted to make a success of a family business.

Having started in the tourism and hospitality industry, with a part-time role at 17, Rory and his mum Fiona, launched the On The Hoof restaurant when he was just 19.

Now 29 and a graduate engineer, Rory is utilising his years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, and his ingenuity, to provide an authentic Texan BBQ experience in the heart of Co Armagh.

Having purchased a WW2 army water tank, Rory set about converting it into a wood fired smoker.

Rory Chapman from On the Hoof

All of the food prepared on the converted water tank is cooked using Co Armagh apple wood that helps provide a sweet smoky flavour.

“When we started, we were selling street food in Dublin three days a week,” says Rory.

“The business was focused on serving those who worked in the offices of blue-chip companies but when lockdown hit, everything changed. With everybody working from home, there was nobody in offices and nobody to serve so the market died off.

“We set up the business as we wanted to work together as a family. We didn’t want to lose it so we were determined to be agile and think on our feet.

Rory Chapman and his mother Fiona Chapman.

“That was when we pivoted and started trading locally. During lockdown we opened up our food truck for online orders and takeaways and were able to develop a name for ourselves in Co Armagh.

“Thankfully, it has proved to be a real hit and we now have a restaurant and work with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to promote the local food scene.”

As On The Hoof’s manager, Rory has enjoyed learning about both the industry and himself over the past 12 years.

“I’ve really come to appreciate the dynamic nature of the industry and the friendly atmosphere of the workplace,” he says.

“There is something special about working in the tourism and hospitality sector, it really feels like more than a job. This is a growing industry and one in which you can really carve out a career.

“I’ve found that it is an industry that really encourages creative thinking. As a manager, I really get to enjoy the best of both worlds. I can be working away in the hustle and bustle of the kitchen but then I can also come out front and talk with the customers and enjoy that side of it too.

“For me, I really enjoy the happy medium. People come to us as they want to enjoy something and it is a great feeling when you know the food you are making is the highlight of their day, it really makes it all worthwhile.”

Fully embracing his role in the tourism and hospitality industry, Rory is keen to see others follow in his footsteps.

He said: “If anyone is interested in a career in the tourism and hospitality industry, I would encourage them to pursue that dream.

“You have to have the right mindset but that is true of any career. Developing skills in this industry really does open a lot of doors.

“Get stuck in and be passionate and enthusiastic about learning the trade. If you are dedicated and apply yourself, you really will reap the rewards of a career in this industry and could be running your own business before you know it.”

While Rory and his colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a career in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI is encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector.

If you are starting out, switching careers, or looking for a part-time role and want to learn more about working in the tourism and hospitality industry visit www.makeyourcareer.co.uk for further information.

To find out more about On The Hoof head to visitarmagh.com, or to plan your next giant adventure in Northern Ireland, visit discovernorthernireland.com.