Insider’s Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2024 are now open for entries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality products and services that manufacturing and engineering companies from across Northern Ireland supply and the skilled people that work for them.

There are eleven award categories:

Digital Technology Award

Manufacturing Innovation Award

Export Award

Food & Drink Award

Sustainable / Ethical Manufacturer Award

Future Talent Award

Apprentice of the Year

Medical, Life Sciences & Healthcare Award

Manufacturing Start-up Award

Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m)

Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m)

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Cunliffe, editor of Insider

The deadline to enter is Thursday, March 14, 2024. Click here to download the entry forms and submit online for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An independent panel of expert judges will scrutinise and assess all the entry submissions and will determine the shortlisted companies and individuals.

The winners will be revealed at the awards lunch taking place at the Titanic Museum Belfast on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Made in the UK

Pictured at last year's event.

The winners of this year’s regional awards will automatically go through to the grand final, where the best of British manufacturing will be celebrated in June 2024.