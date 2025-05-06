InspecVision wins prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Antrim company, InspecVision, a leading manufacturer of precision inspection systems for quality control, has achieved the highest business honour in the UK for it’s outstanding export performance.

Newtownabbey-based InspecVision is one of 197 organisations nationally – and one of only two in Northern Ireland - to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

The company, which began in Larne and was based there for a number of years, is being honoured for its excellence in international trade with overseas sales growth of 126% over the last three years.

InspecVision currently exports 96% of their products outside of the UK. Products are sold in more than 40 countries with its main export markets being the United States, China and Europe.

InspecVision founder and Managing Director, Dr. Jan Antonis. Picture: InspecVision

Founded in 2003 by Dr Jan Antonis, whose expertise in vision technology and his specialist knowledge of the sheet metal industry resulted in the development of the world’s fastest 2D measurement system – the Planar 2D.

Today, InspecVision precision measurement systems are used worldwide by both multi-national organisations and SMEs across a wide range of industries including automotive and aerospace, to ensure component parts are manufactured to the highest quality, to improve production efficiency and to reduce waste. The product range has also expanded to include 3D inspection machines.

InspecVision has driven its growth by focusing on R & D and collaboration with key partners to leverage their technology. This resulted in the development of new product offerings such as a self-install version of the Planar and the largest automated 3D inspection machine available on the global market.

InspecVision founder and managing director, Dr Jan Antonis, said it is “a tremendous honour” to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, congratulates the InspecVision team.

"Overseas growth has been at the heart of our organisation since we began and this award recognises the dedication and resilience of our team and our worldwide distribution partners in delivering innovative solutions to manufacturers around the world,” he said.

The award comes as InspecVision, a previous winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2021, enters a new chapter under the ownership of SDI Group plc, with its original management team continuing to lead the business forward.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, congratulated InspecVision on the King’s Award honour.

"This recognition is a testament to their innovation, expertise, and the high standards they uphold in advanced technology,” he said.

"The council are proud to have supported their application and are delighted to see their hard work and impact acknowledged at the highest level with this prestigious award.”

Roger Pollen, Head of the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland, also praised InspecVision.

"On behalf of the FSB Northern Ireland, I’d like to extend our warmest congratulations to InspecVision on this outstanding achievement. Their success is a shining example of the innovation, resilience and determination that small businesses bring to our economy every day.

"Being celebrated through the achievement of the King’s Award is a prestigious and fitting recognition of their continued pursuit of business excellence. FSB is proud to have supported their journey so far, and we look forward to seeing what they achieve next."