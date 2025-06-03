Pupils at a Co Armagh primary school are buzzing with excitement as one of their favourite teachers is crowned Armagh Rose.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan native Erin McCormac, a substitute teacher at St Anthony’s PS in Craigavon, was up against 8 other girls at a grand gala ball in Armagh City Hotel last week.

-

Armagh Rose Erin McCormac with some of her pupils who are P7 at St Anthony's Primary School in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Erin will be heading to the Rose of Tralee this summer to represent Co Armagh.

-

It was the first time Co Armagh had a selection for the Rose of Tralee since 2017 so it was a very special event for Erin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is far from a beauty pageant. It is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage and it unites the Irish community across the globe from Ireland to the USA and New Zealand.

Erin, an avid Armagh GAA supporter, is steeped in Irish culture and music. The Rose of Tralee has been a feature in her family home since her childhood.

Lurgan native Erin McCormac, a teacher at St Anthony's Primary School in Craigavon, has been crowned the Armagh Rose at a plush gala ball in Armagh City Hotel last week. She will be representing the county at the Rose of Tralee event in August this year.

“It’s all about being an good ambassador for your county. Co Armagh has had a fantastic year, especially with the Senior Men’s team winning the All Ireland final. There’s been a real buzz about Armagh since,” said Erin, who studied for her undergraduate degree at St Mary’s University College, Belfast and a Post Graduate Diploma in primary school teaching at John Moore’s University in Liverpool.

Erin had a pretty awesome year herself having had her baby boy, Jonah, a year ago. And, just days after he was born, her partner won the Tommy French Competitions house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had been living at her parents’ house saving up for a deposit on a property and this prize was a godsend for their new family.

It certainly has been onwards and upwards for Erin who never stops. She juggles motherhood with teaching and a fascinating array of hobbies and charity work.

Beautiful baby boy Jonah Burns, with his dad Tyler Burns and Erin McCormac at their new home in Craigavon, Co Armagh which Tyler won in Tommy French Competitions. The picture was taken last year in 2024.

She comes from a family full of talented musicians and singers. “They have encouraged me to perform throughout my life,” said Erin who also is involved in Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society regularly performing in their musical productions.

She also sings at various charity events, particularly for the Southern Area Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin, who is sponsored by Mortgage Solutions Lurgan, feels blessed to be able to represent Armagh as a young mother. She is also delighted that the Rose of Tralee is ‘a lot more inclusive’. Previously mothers could not take part so Erin is delighted to be part of this new era of Roses.

"It is now open to the LGBT community. They have recognised the need for change,” she said.

"I am doing it for all the mummies. I really want to make all the mummies proud and show that we are capable of doing great things, doing so many things at once and being in so many roles,” said said adding that her young son Jonah just turned a year old last week. “It definitely has been a busy year for me.”

As a teacher she is keen to showcase the importance of education, particularly those early years. And she adores working at St Anthony’s PS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children are lovely to teach. They are lots of fun. Lots of big personalities. We are getting to do some really fun things now that we are in the last few weeks before summer,” she said. “We are making great memories.”

Erin said the school and the children have been extremely supportive. “There are a lot of strong women who work here who have given me a lot of good advice. They have talked to me about things that are important to them which are possibly things that I could bring to my role and highlight these important issues in education.”

Education is where Erin plans on spending her whole working life. “Working with young people and building those relationships and to see the impact you are having on their lives. It’s definitely not to be taken lightly,” said Erin.

Her pupils are very impressed with Ms McCormac also. Charlie Mulvenna described his teacher as ‘very nice and independent’. “She really deserves to win this. She has a really good chance. She is very loving and caring,” said Charlie adding that she had really helped him particularly with maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia McKerr said: “She definitely is one of the best teachers I have ever had. She has made a difference in my life. I just can’t wait to see what she will do in the future. She’s amazing. I wish I was her. She definitely does deserve this big award.”

Grace Maye said: “She is really nice and has a really good personality. She’s always kind.”

Elena McAlinden described Ms McCormac being crowned the Armagh Rose as a ‘really big achievement’. As a teacher Elena said when Ms McCormac arrived ‘she made us all feel good’. “She just makes us be ourselves.”

Max McAnallen said: “She is very nice and has a very good personality. She helps me when I need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rose of Tralee International Festival in 2025 takes place from August 15th to 19th, and Erin is looking forward to an exciting summer of events and appearances across Co Armagh and further afield.

St. Anthony's Primary School, Craigavon said: “Heartfelt congratulations to our very own Erin McCormac on being crowned the Armagh Rose.

"As a dedicated and inspiring teacher at St. Anthony’s, Erin touches the lives of her students every day with kindness, passion, and grace.

"We are incredibly proud to see her represent not just our school, but the values she brings into her classroom and community. Erin, your journey to Tralee is just the beginning, we’ll be with you every step of the way, cheering you on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Moyraverty Amateur Dramatics Society (MADS) said: “Congratulations to MADS member, Erin McCormac who was selected as the Armagh Rose for 2025

“Everyone at MADS is extremely excited for you and wishes you the best of luck.”