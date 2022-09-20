'Inspirational' campaigner John McAnespie dedicated his life to truth and justice

John McAnespie with his daughter Margo during a vigil for Aiden.

Mr McAnespie had dedicated his life to uncovering the truth about the killing of his son in February 1988. A verdict in the manslaughter trial of the solider accused of the killing is expected soon.

Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, said her thoughts were with his family and friends at a sad and difficult time.

“John McAnespie dedicated his life to campaigning for truth and justice for his son Aidan who was shot dead by the British Army in 1988. He never gave up.

“He was an inspirational, quiet and dignified man with a huge love for his community and local club, Aghaloo GAA.

The organisation, Relatives for Justice, also paid tribute to Mr McAnespie.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the passing of John MAnespie, father of the late Aidan and our founding member, Eilish.