The South Eastern Trust has waved a fond farewell to a dedicated health care professional from the Portadown area who has been described as “inspirational“ during the four decades she has worked in the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trust colleagues gathered at an event to wish social work assistant director Elaine Somerville well and treated her to an amazing cake made by a member of her team along with some other goodies.

Looking back on her career, Elaine said: “I’ve had a ball working in the South Eastern Trust for 36 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Today was such a lovely farewell, I have worked with a range of people across many directorates within the trust and everybody has worked so well with me in operational teams and support teams.

Elaine Somerville with her social work colleagues. Picture: South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

"Family is very important to me not only my personal family, but my work family. People matter and relationships matter in the workplace, everyone has supported me over the years and I cannot thank everyone enough. I wish everyone every success for the future.”

Director of Children’s Services and Social Work, Lyn Preece said: “Elaine has worked tirelessly to improve social work services locally and she has influenced good social work practice on a regional level. Her dedication over her 36-year career is a source of inspiration to us all and she will be greatly missed by social work leads across the region.