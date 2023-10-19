Register
'Inspirational' Elaine Somerville retires after four decades of dedicated service with South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

The South Eastern Trust has waved a fond farewell to a dedicated health care professional from the Portadown area who has been described as “inspirational“ during the four decades she has worked in the region.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Trust colleagues gathered at an event to wish social work assistant director Elaine Somerville well and treated her to an amazing cake made by a member of her team along with some other goodies.

Looking back on her career, Elaine said: “I’ve had a ball working in the South Eastern Trust for 36 years.

“Today was such a lovely farewell, I have worked with a range of people across many directorates within the trust and everybody has worked so well with me in operational teams and support teams.

Elaine Somerville with her social work colleagues. Picture: South Eastern Health & Social Care TrustElaine Somerville with her social work colleagues. Picture: South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust
Elaine Somerville with her social work colleagues. Picture: South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

"Family is very important to me not only my personal family, but my work family. People matter and relationships matter in the workplace, everyone has supported me over the years and I cannot thank everyone enough. I wish everyone every success for the future.”

Director of Children’s Services and Social Work, Lyn Preece said: “Elaine has worked tirelessly to improve social work services locally and she has influenced good social work practice on a regional level. Her dedication over her 36-year career is a source of inspiration to us all and she will be greatly missed by social work leads across the region.

"Elaine is more than a dedicated professional, she is a mentor, a friend to many people and a pillar of support to those fortunate enough to work alongside her. She has wisdom, empathy and a willingness to listen which has left an indelible mark on all of us.”

