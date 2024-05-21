Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portrush Harbour provided a brief stopping-off point for an inspirational quadriplegic sailor who is ‘finishing his dream’ with a charity fundraising voyage around the UK.

On May 13, Geoff Holt MBE DL set sail from St Katherine’s Dock in London, waved off by the Lord Mayor of London Michael Manielli, to start “the next chapter in my life and possibly my biggest challenge to date”.

"Having spent 40 years in a wheelchair, paralysed from the chest down, the sea has been my salvation, the freedom and independence I get when I am afloat, I can forget about my disability,” said Geoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have devoted most of my life to promoting the opportunities and benefits sailing offers disabled people and now this is my opportunity to spread that message throughout the United Kingdom.”

Richard Connor of the Causeway Lass presents Geoff Holt with a bottle of Bushmills to welcome him to Portrush. Credit Alan Simpson

Paralysed from the neck down in a swimming accident at the age of 18, Geoff founded the charity Wetwheels whose patron is the Princess Royal. The charity offers unique opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people of all ages - including those with multiple, profound and complex impairments - to access the water in custom boats designed specifically for wheelchair access.

Geoff’s challenge will see him and his crew call at 17 acessible harbours around the UK in a bid to raise £1.2m to fund four new barrier-free Wetwheels boats, to provide an additional 5,000 special experiences on the water every year.

Portrush Harbour provided a short stop for Geoff and his team on Monday, May 20, before setting off for Scotland. The full list of ports on the challenge are London, Dover, Portsmouth, Torbay, Falmouth, Newlyn (refuel only), Milford Haven, Holyhead, Bangor, Oban, Tobermory (refuel only), Ullapool, Scrabster, Peterhead, Edinburgh, North Shields, Whitby, Grimsby, Lowestoft, Chatham and finally, the finishing line, in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff said: “There is something very special about being on the water. For someone with a disability, being at sea offers unparalleled freedoms. Your mind and imagination fill with things that once didn’t seem possible.

Geoff Holt takes some guests from Portrush for a trip around the West Bay. Credit Alan Simpson

"12 years after I founded Wetwheels, being onboard one of our amazing boats with our disabled participants and their families, still gives me so much pleasure. It never ceases to amaze me just what the sensory elements of being at sea – the movement, the sounds, the breeze, the spray – can do to positively affect a person's wellbeing, their sense of who they are and what they can achieve.

"We have come so far in a short space of time, but my own dream to ensure no one is excluded from our vision, is yet to be fully realised. Be part of this wonderful journey by supporting our Appeal as we continue to look over the horizon. Thank You - and see you on the water.

"Only when I cross the finish line back in London and we hit our fundraising targets, will I allow myself to relax. Hopefully, by demonstrating that a quadriplegic, 40 years paralysed from the chest down, still has the ability to achieve his dreams will inspire more disabled people to find out about Wetwheels and support the amazing work we do.”