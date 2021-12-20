Inspirational Race for Life Hero award for Susan

Throughout the years of the partnership, colleagues across the UK have held fundraising events in store, taken part in race events and encouraged customers to donate to support life-saving research.

As part of the celebrations, Tesco has recognised the hard work of colleagues by introducing the Tesco Race for Life Hero awards.

Nominated by fellow colleagues, nine Tesco colleagues, plus one store, who have gone the extra mile in the past 20 years to make the partnership such a great success have received awards.

(L-R) Amy Murray and Andrea McKeown  Susan Murrays daughters.

Susan Murray, Tesco Antrim Massereene, was nominated by her colleagues for one of the Tesco Race for Life Hero Awards, having taken part in many annual Race for Life events, raising thousands for charity.

Sadly, Susan passed away before she could accept her Inspirational Race for Life Hero award, but her family were more than happy to accept it on her behalf.

Thomas Sloan, Store Manager at Tesco Antrim Massereene, says Susan was an inspiration to all her colleagues and she will be sorely missed.

He said: “Our beautiful, kind and caring colleague Susan participated in Race for Life annually, not knowing she would one day have treatment for cancer herself.

“She had a huge network of support at the Race for Life events including her daughters, daughter in-law, sister, friends, and colleagues.

“Always the most beautiful soul, she became even more compassionate and positive after being diagnosed with cancer. “During cancer treatment she maintained she would complete the Belfast Race for Life when it was rescheduled after lockdown. Sadly, Susan died in August 2020, and we still miss her terribly every day. She brought such a sense of fun into our lives and continues to inspire us,” said Thomas.

Jason Tarry, UK/ROI CEO at Tesco said: “Celebrating 20 years of partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life is a momentous occasion for everyone at Tesco. More than 400,000 colleagues and customers have taken part in Race for Life events and we hope it can continue for many more years to come. We’re so proud of the work that colleagues, customers and suppliers have done throughout the partnership to make it a success.