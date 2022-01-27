Inspirational young fundraiser continues to help those in need

Sophie Nightingale

An inspiration to us all, Sophie began hosting an annual fundraiser in 2019 at the mere age of 7.

Every year, Sophie sets herself a goal to raise vital funds for a local charity that makes a big difference to people’s lives.

In the first year of this impressive feat, the young girl raised an amazing £125 for Cancer Fund for Children. In 2020, when we were all reminded of the importance of our healthcare workers, Sophie raised a tremendous £600 for the NHS Belfast Trust.

In 2021, Sophie set herself a target of raising £100 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. A charity that works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) bringing critical pre-hospital care direct to patients with the aim of saving lives, limbs and brains.

By hosting a raffle within her primary school class, a collection at her local Tesco store and taking on an epic fitness challenge, Sophie managed to smash her original target, raising a phenomenal £1,200 to help critically ill and injured people.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said; “We’re truly inspired by Sophie’s fundraising.

“Sophie has taken on the challenge to fundraise for local causes year on year and has therefore helped so many people, at such a young age. We’re extremely grateful that Sophie chose to support Air Ambulance NI in 2021.

“The medical team are tasked on average twice per day and with a daily fundraising requirement of £5,500 we rely on the kindness of our wonderful supporters like Sophie to ensure we can reach those in need.”