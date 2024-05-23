Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE future career of Waringstown girl Alana Dunn was never really in doubt.

She was destined to be a teacher.

The inspiration was her grandmother Mona Taggart, who taught at a number of schools in Portadown and Banbridge, including Abercorn PS.

Mrs. Taggart sadly passed away earlier this year and glowing tributes were paid to her as a professional and a person during the funeral service at Acton Parish Church in Poyntzpass.

Dunns in the dunes! Family experiencing Dubai desert life.

Dubai-based Alana jetted home to be with her mum, Louise, and family circle.

Granny Mona will never be forgotten, a wonderful woman, and the legacy lives on.

Alana (whose middle name is Mona) has been speaking with Chronicle Woman.

"As I grew up and listened to the stories my granny told me about her teaching career, her love of teaching and reading her notes she had kept from her time at Stranmillis, I felt a desire to follow in her footsteps.

Alana with her inspirational granny Mona.​

"I worked hard at school (including Waringstown PS and Lurgan College) to ensure I could get into Stranmillis.

"I enjoyed coming home at the weekends and sharing stories with my granny about how it had changed (or not changed) over the years.

"Hearing my granny’s past pupils still talk about her as their best teacher, fills me with the hope of being half as good a teacher as she was."

Alana was honing teaching skills in her own early years!

She confirms: "I always wanted to be a teacher from a young age, with being the eldest I naturally became quite good at bossing my brother and cousins around. Whilst other girls played with dolls, I role-played teachers and unfortunately for my brother and cousins this meant being the pupils...I can only apologise!"

So, how did the more mature Alana end up in the UAE?

"I decided after my first year of teaching that I wanted to travel, so I applied for lots of different teaching jobs in countries like Australia, UAE, Spain, Thailand and let the universe decide based on which school got back to me first.

"I decided to move to Dubai as I felt it would offer me exciting opportunities in a very diverse culture. I originally worked as a teacher in the foundation stage and, after a year and a letter of commendation from the principal, I was asked to move up and take on the role as head of foundation stage.

"My job now involves teaching my own class as well as leading professional development courses, overseeing other classes, and supporting teachers within my team.

"I would definitely recommend coming to Dubai to work, it is an amazing place with lots of opportunities to meet new people and develop yourself. Leaving home and family can be hard but once you find your people abroad, they are family away from family! Be brave and take the leap!

"I try to get home twice a year, at Christmas and during the summer months. My family and friends have also been out throughout the spring months to experience the ‘Dubai life.’ Those little bursts of ‘home’ definitely make living abroad easier!"

She has plans for further adventures, saying: "I would like to travel to Australia, Thailand and South Africa. I would also hope to possibly work in some of these countries in the future."

Plenty of time is also set aside for play. Alana adds: "I am lucky enough to get a three-day weekend with working in Dubai, meaning there is lots of time to sunbathe, unwind and relax in the sun."

There's sporting pedigree in the family. Granny's cousin was Waringstown and Ireland legend Ivan Anderson, described as "arguably the most complete Irish cricketer in history."

Alana admits she's not quite reached those dizzy heights, but has enjoyed some sporting success on her travels, with the silverware to prove it.