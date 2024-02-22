Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the incredible success of last year’s event, the organisers of the CelebrateHER event are bringing together a diverse community of women on Friday, March 1, at Ulster University, Coleraine.

The event promises to be an inspirational, inclusive, fun packed day - acknowledging the impact and success of women across ALL sectors of our community.

Back by popular demand is the hugely successful, Caroline O’Neill, founder of Digg for Success, The Digg Podcast, Digg Deep for Kids and Co-founder of the NI Social Media Awards. A fantastic host at the 2023 event, Digg Mama or Caroline’s passion, charisma and dedication to empowering women will help provide the energy to make for another wonderful day.

Caroline O'Neill will host the event in Coleraine. Credit News Letter

Caroline will be shining the spotlight and facilitating engaging conversations with speakers and panellists, who will be reflecting on the theme of Inspire Inclusion. This collection of influential women will offer a diverse range of opinions and advice, from entrepreneurs and community champions to academia and trailblazers in women’s rights. They will challenge the audience to think, make women appreciate themselves and their achievements, and leave them with the confidence to believe in their goals.

Providing a keynote address will be Ailbhe Keane, who alongside her sister Izzy, established Izzy Wheels - a company specialising in turning wheelchair covers into fashion statements.

The Galway sisters developed a globally successful brand out of pure and simple love and on the day Ailbhe will be sharing their incredible journey to help unlock our self-belief and confidence.

Other notable keynotes will include local Professor of Leadership Karise Hutchinson; community champion Una Leonard, Support2gether; and creator of wellness and advocate of mental health, Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts.

Pictured announcing the special International Women’s Day conference at the venue, Ulster University, are (L-R): Karise Hutchinson, Professor of Leadership, Ulster University and Founder of Illuminaire Leadership, The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Jayne Taggart, CEO, Enterprise Causeway. Credit Ciaran Clancy

With almost 200 registrations to date there will be ample opportunities to make connections and seek inspiration from others, particularly during the networking part of the day.

Encouraging females not to miss the opportunity to register for a place, Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway, said: “I am thrilled we have a line-up of such extraordinary women to really deliver an incredibly positive and empowering event for our attendees.

“Their stories will help showcase the many diverse paths to success and their insights will be provide real and authentic takeaways that we can apply to our everyday lives. Opportunities to meet other ladies, from all walks of life, will allow us to celebrate and encourage each other as we pursue our own individual pathways and purpose. It’s going to be an absolutely fabulous day of connection and learning for all women!”

This event is being delivered in partnership with Enterprise Causeway and Ulster University and is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership and the Connecting Communities project, funded by International Fund for Ireland.