Integrated College Dungannon gets planners' approval for temporary facilities

Mid Ulster District Council’s planning committee has granted temporary approval for facilities that will be used at Integrated College Dungannon while the school building is redeveloped.

Lodged by agent resolve planning on behalf of the Board of Governors of Integrated College Dungannon permission is sought for a temporary mobile classroom and school meals accommodation at the school’s grounds at 21 Gortmerron Link Road, Dungannon.

Permission is also sought for a hard play area, LPG gas compound, substation, retaining walls, underground drainage system and all associated ground work required for the operation of the school during the construction and redevelopment of its premises.

Integrated College Dungannon. Picture: Google

The temporary permission is required until the new college becomes operational.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee, a report was presented to members present recommending the application was approved.

It notes that no letters of objection have been received and states the site is currently in use as a school and in no debate in this application, the main discussion points are focused on “general planning principles such as impact on nearby amenity, traffic/parking implications [and] any impact on biodiversity”.

The report explains no statutory agencies have any objections to the proposed development. However, while not objecting to the proposal, DfI Roads did express some concern at the level of parking available during the construction phase.

To address these concerns, the agent adapted the plans to provide for additional parking near the new hard play area which will, according to the report, “mitigate the displacement of parking spaces as a result of the construction phase of the development”.

While recommending approval one of the conditions attached to the approval states any such approval shall be removed completely within “six weeks of the new permanent school becoming operational”.

