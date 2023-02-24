Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) students performed in the College’s excellent production of Matilda Jr recently.

The two evening performances which were planned sold out within two days and prompted the College to put on a third show, as well as two matinee productions already arranged.

The College, renowned for its excellent productions, were delighted to receive a message, for their students, from the West End Cast of Matilda the Musical. The good wish video message, which was shared on the

College’s Facebook page, was led by ICD former student, Ben Kerr, who is currently staring in the West End production.

ICD offers Performing Arts to A’ Level, and the subject is popular with students from other schools who collaborate with the College.

Thirteen of the 75 strong cast attend ICD from St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore or St Patrick’s College, Dungannon.

Another excellent ICD production has drawn to a close under the expert guidance of Mrs Paula Daly, Head of Performing Arts.

