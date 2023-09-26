No two days are the same for a Housing Executive Good Relations Officer working at the heart of Northern Ireland’s vibrant communities.

NI Housing Executive Good Relations Officer in the Causeway area Gareth Doran

Coming off the back of Good Relations Week, Gareth Doran, Causeway Area Good Relations Officer has given an insight into a job that he loves, a job that is equally challenging and rewarding

and a job he would love to see more passionate young people pursue as a career.

For Gareth, relationships are key and the sheer goodness that comes out of genuine relationships is what motivates him to do the job.

With a background in the statutory, voluntary and community sector, supporting people and communities with their various issues and concerns, Gareth said: “My work specifically in the social care area has given me an insight into the difficulties people face in society. Good relations is about developing positive and healthy relationships built on honesty, trust and respect.

"Every day I am working alongside the communities and the community sector in Causeway to explore community relations projects that will make a positive impact on Housing Executive tenants and communities. I am involved in many community safety and cohesion projects with multiagency and multi-cultural groups.

"Visiting a group that we have supported in getting a project off the ground and observing them enjoying that project is the best reward for me. For me, the community sector is such a valuable part of our society. So many community representatives are unsung heroes. There are many among them who have been acknowledged through MBEs, OBEs, Pride of Britain awards and others but so many others have not been acknowledged in this way. These individuals are the people who do the work, not me. I merely support them to enable their amazing work to come to fruition.

"Take Covid for example, I was part of the Housing Executive’s response team at that time and the way that local communities stepped up was phenomenal.”

Gareth continued: “Where you are from is your identity. For me it is about helping tenants feel safe and to feel that they belong in a vibrant, healthy community. I’ve loved all my places of work but I do feel very much part of the Housing Executive family. They are a very good organisation to work for."

Gareth added that he feels it is important for young people to take an interest in and pursue a career in community relations.

"Young people are very important to good relations but I feel it is everyone’s responsibility. It’s about working holistically with all sectors in the community. It is all about creating and sustaining relationships with neighbours, our community and our society. What would I say to a young person considering becoming a Good Relations Officer? Go for it!

"You need the ability to develop relationships. If you can’t do that you will make no difference. It is vital to be open and transparent at all times.”