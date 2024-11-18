Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

International beauty brand Rituals, which has stores in Paris, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, is opening a new outlet in Craigavon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushmere Shopping Centre revealed Rituals will be opening this Wednesday at 10am!

-

International beauty brand Rituals, which has stores in Hong Kong, Amsterdam and across the globe, is opening its latest store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

A Rushmere spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rituals Cosmetics to Rushmere and can’t wait to show you their beautiful store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday 23rd November to join Rituals for store opening celebrations with exclusive offers, plus goody bags for the first 50 guests who make a purchase on the day.”

Rituals has over 1,100 stores in 33 countries, including cities like: London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam.

Rituals is a luxury beauty brand that sells home and body products, including bath, body, and home care products; natural-origin skin care; home fragrances and home wear.

Rituals was founded in 2000 in Amsterdam by Raymond Cloosterman. The brand's goal is to help customers balance their body, mind, and soul through sustainable wellbeing.