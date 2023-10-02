A family fun day was held at Sentry Hill in Newtownabbey for Action Deaf Youth to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages (September 23).

Families from all over NI enjoyed the array of activities such as sensory messy play by Sensory Kids NI, a visit from Oli the Parrot and his furry and scaly friends from Jigsaw Farm.

The mini beast hunt by council Park Rangers, Andrew and Neil enabled the families to learn more about the mini beasts in gardens and how to spot them.

Families also enjoyed a tour of Sentry Hill and had refreshments and picnics in the gardens.

Families from across Newtownabbey and further afield attended the Action Deaf Youth family fun day on the International Day of Sign Languages. (Pic: Contributed).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “I was delighted to host the Action Deaf Youth family fun day on the International Day of Sign Languages.

"Action Deaf Youth is one of my chosen charities for my term as Mayor. As a passionate advocate for the Deaf Community hosting this event enabled me to engage with Deaf families from the borough and beyond.

"Listening to their experiences and sometimes challenges that they face enables me to have a greater insight to their needs and how council can provide support.”

Julie Graham, Active Play Coordinator, Action Deaf Youth added: “Thanks to the council for hosting a fabulous day.

"There was so much for the children to do and it was fantastic to see so many families of deaf children old and new travelling from much further afield to join us to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages.