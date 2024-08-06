Two projects in Co Armagh have received more than £310,000 in support from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

The local boost is part of £3,305,873 support being given to 17 projects across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland to deliver peace and reconciliation work.

The latest round of funding will assist projects across range of initiatives including engaging with communities who have yet to see or experience peace dividends from the Good Friday Agreement.

Two projects in Co Armagh have received funding through the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) and Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP).

Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project in Craigavon has received £217,976 through PYDP for a two-year ‘Drumgask and north Lurgan PYDP’ initiative that will work with 15 young people aged 16-25. It will target those living in Drumgask and north Lurgan who have been affected by socio-economic deprivation, have limited access to educational and employment opportunities, and are subject to the pervasive influence of anti-social behaviour, criminality, and paramilitary groups.

Omeath and District Development Association and Lislea Community Association will use £95,053 through CiPP for 18 months to bring women from both sides of the border and both sides of the community together, to explore the commonalities between women, provide opportunities for collaboration and shared learning among women in the area, and support the revival of the Oriel language and culture. This will be delivered across Louth and south Armagh areas including Lislea, Markethill, Keady and Newtownhamilton.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte said; “We recognise that a lot of progress has been made but the reality on the ground indicates that there are many who feel that the Peace Process has not delivered what it should have, particularly in the most vulnerable and marginalised communities across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

"Our projects are working within incredibly challenging environments where issues around culture, identity, flags, bonfires, sectarianism, trauma and ongoing paramilitary influences are causing deep division.

"Part of this funding is providing targeted interventions for at-risk young people, instilling confidence, and offering more positive life choices. By empowering young people to take control of their lives, we can give communities the tools to help create stability and opportunity for future generations.”