Newtownabbey-based Dalaradia Cultural Historical Association has received a significant funding boost from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

The organisation, based in Rathcoole, has received £256,123/€289,419 from the International Fund for Ireland’s Peace Impact Programme (PIP) for two years to extend and expand its conflict transformation programme.

The group plans to deliver a women’s development project which will support and build further capacity for peace building within the community.

Advertisement

The money has been allocated as part of a £1,029,436/ €1,163,263 pot to provide support to a range of projects across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

The group has received £256,123.

Advertisement

Funding will be awarded to 10 projects, including Dalaradia, across three IFI Programmes including the Peace Impact Programme (PIP), Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) and Communities in Partnership (CiPP).

IFI Chair Paddy Harte welcomed the latest funding package, stating: “This support comes at a critical time and will benefit many communities under our current programmes.

Advertisement

"Peace building work with those who are often hardest to reach has never been more important. Our projects are working tirelessly in a very difficult climate to engage with those who have not felt the benefits of the peace process.

"We are committed to delivering cross-community and cross-border outreach, encouraging challenging conversations to deal with the current issues as well as the legacy of the ‘Troubles.’

“In the past 12 months, the IFI has engaged with over 19,000 people in capacity building, events, and training. Through tailored and unique support, 862 young people have achieved accreditations and 125 secured employment.

"These encouraging outcomes show that it is possible to achieve positive community transformation, but we must continue to build on this for future generations.”

Advertisement

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish Governments as an independent international organisation in 1986.

It delivers peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties. It currently supports a total of 38 projects in Northern Ireland and 23 in the southern border counties.

Advertisement