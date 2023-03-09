Register
International Women’s Day celebrated in Newtownabbey

Over 100 women from a variety of backgrounds gathered at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:34am

Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, the Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, was joined by special guest Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Julia Shirley to mark the occasion.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “This year’s theme ‘Embrace Equity’, aims to get the world talking about why equal opportunities aren’t enough.

"People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action.”

Over 100 women from different backgrounds, professions and walks of life gathered at Theatre at The Mill to mark International Women’s Day.
During the celebration event, the guests heard speeches from Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Julia Shirley; Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth and Mayoress, Cllr Paula Bradley.

Commenting at the event, Ald Ross said: “As Mayor, I’m proud of this council’s record in relation to being a prime employer for women as well as our commitment to continue to celebrate women and promote their inclusion.

"We have at least 46 different professions represented here today, which demonstrates the multiple roles played by women, 46 years since the United Nations recognised International Women’s Day as a global date.

"I’m pleased that today while we Embrace Equity I’m joined by so many women from our borough who play so many different roles - all of whom are extremely valued.”

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth, added: “International Women’s Day is such a significant date in the calendar and I’m delighted we all get to celebrate it here together.

"It’s great to see so many women here from different careers and professions, all coming together to support one another- it’s incredible and I’m so thankful to be a part of it.”

